368 East 69th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry hot tub media room

This spectacular townhouse started out as a two-story brownstone. It has been uniquely renovated into a 5 story, 5 star home. There is nothing like this on the market and it's a MUST-SEE. Offered furnished with exquisite Marioni furniture, the original brownstone is encased in a reflective glass facade which offers privacy, light and views. It's currently set up as a 2 bedroom and there are several rooms that can be converted to add up to 4 more bedrooms. The home features 3 full baths, 3 half baths, an outdoor shower, an elevator, a luxurious spiral stair topped with a circular stained glass skylight, 4 terraces, 5 fireplaces, 2 glass enclosed balconies, over-sized windows, multiple skylights, a security system, central air conditioning, great closet space and laundry room. The PARLOUR LEVEL features a living room with double height ceiling, elegant chandelier, fireplace and glass enclosed balcony, a powder room and the back room is currently set up as an office (can easily be a very large bedroom) with fireplace, pantry, and walk-in closet. On the SECOND LEVEL starts with a Glass Enclosed Balcony, Library and Lounge area and a powder room. Behind that, you will find a chef's dream of an eat-in kitchen with a fireplace, flanked by a covered deck with skylights. The kitchen includes a large island, 6 foot refrigerator, 6 foot stove, wine cooler, dishwasher, microwave, and espresso maker. Past the kitchen and through the folding glass doors is an indoor/outdoor deck with retractable ceiling. A great place for summer festivities or super bowl parties set up with a bar, stools and a flat screen TV. The THIRD LEVEL has two bedrooms. One is currently set up as a media room and includes a pantry, windows, skylights, and fireplace. There's a full Guest Bath with Shower, a Laundry Room and Linen Closet. The other room is set up as a bedroom with windows facing north, east and west and an en-suite full bath. The FOURTH LEVEL holds the master bedroom suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplace, walk-in closet and two other closets. The luxurious spa-like master bath has dual sinks, walk-in shower and deep jetted soaking tub and a fogged-glass separates the water closet. A second room is currently being used as a dressing room with multiple closets but could be turned back into a bedroom. There's a terrace with a spiral stair to the upper Terrace.The FIFTH LEVEL is currently set up as a den with floor to ceilings windows, a powder room, a pantry, two terraces with retractable awnings and the outdoor shower. Use this as your bright oasis, party room or another bedroom. There is an office and business on the ground floor and a cellar. These two floors are not currently included with this price and may become available after year 1. Around the corner from the new 2nd Ave Subway.