368 East 69th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

368 East 69th Street

368 E 69th St · (212) 875-4047
Location

368 E 69th St, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$29,000

3 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
This spectacular townhouse started out as a two-story brownstone. It has been uniquely renovated into a 5 story, 5 star home. There is nothing like this on the market and it's a MUST-SEE. Offered furnished with exquisite Marioni furniture, the original brownstone is encased in a reflective glass facade which offers privacy, light and views. It's currently set up as a 2 bedroom and there are several rooms that can be converted to add up to 4 more bedrooms. The home features 3 full baths, 3 half baths, an outdoor shower, an elevator, a luxurious spiral stair topped with a circular stained glass skylight, 4 terraces, 5 fireplaces, 2 glass enclosed balconies, over-sized windows, multiple skylights, a security system, central air conditioning, great closet space and laundry room. The PARLOUR LEVEL features a living room with double height ceiling, elegant chandelier, fireplace and glass enclosed balcony, a powder room and the back room is currently set up as an office (can easily be a very large bedroom) with fireplace, pantry, and walk-in closet. On the SECOND LEVEL starts with a Glass Enclosed Balcony, Library and Lounge area and a powder room. Behind that, you will find a chef's dream of an eat-in kitchen with a fireplace, flanked by a covered deck with skylights. The kitchen includes a large island, 6 foot refrigerator, 6 foot stove, wine cooler, dishwasher, microwave, and espresso maker. Past the kitchen and through the folding glass doors is an indoor/outdoor deck with retractable ceiling. A great place for summer festivities or super bowl parties set up with a bar, stools and a flat screen TV. The THIRD LEVEL has two bedrooms. One is currently set up as a media room and includes a pantry, windows, skylights, and fireplace. There's a full Guest Bath with Shower, a Laundry Room and Linen Closet. The other room is set up as a bedroom with windows facing north, east and west and an en-suite full bath. The FOURTH LEVEL holds the master bedroom suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplace, walk-in closet and two other closets. The luxurious spa-like master bath has dual sinks, walk-in shower and deep jetted soaking tub and a fogged-glass separates the water closet. A second room is currently being used as a dressing room with multiple closets but could be turned back into a bedroom. There's a terrace with a spiral stair to the upper Terrace.The FIFTH LEVEL is currently set up as a den with floor to ceilings windows, a powder room, a pantry, two terraces with retractable awnings and the outdoor shower. Use this as your bright oasis, party room or another bedroom. There is an office and business on the ground floor and a cellar. These two floors are not currently included with this price and may become available after year 1. Around the corner from the new 2nd Ave Subway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 East 69th Street have any available units?
368 East 69th Street has a unit available for $29,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 East 69th Street have?
Some of 368 East 69th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 East 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
368 East 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 East 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 368 East 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 368 East 69th Street offer parking?
No, 368 East 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 368 East 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 East 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 East 69th Street have a pool?
No, 368 East 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 368 East 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 368 East 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 368 East 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 East 69th Street has units with dishwashers.
