Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

NEW THIS WEEK!!



Apartment 8E is in excellent condition with both a renovated windowed kitchen and granite hallway windowed bath. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and built-in microwave), stone counters and ample wood cabinets. Prewar details include high ceilings and original basket weave parquet hardwood floors throughout and wall sconces in the living room. The large living room is open to the kitchen and is a great space for entertaining which easily accommodates a dining table. This is a quiet apartment with good light. 8E has east, west and north exposures. In-person showings begin Monday June 22nd. Call or email with any questions. The application process is simple (Only building fee is $20.00 per applicant for the credit check.) 1 to 2 year lease available. Renewal is possible. 365 West End Avenue is a full service classic prewar elevator rental building located on the corner of West End Avenue and 77th Street. There is a friendly and knowledgeable staff, a beautiful 24 hour attended lobby, a very helpful on-site superintendent, bike storage, and a laundry room. This is a great location. West End Avenue is a quiet residential thoroughfare, but just a stone's throw from Riverside Drive and Riverside Park one block to the West. And one block to the East is Broadway with bus and subway transit and many restaurants and shops. A very convenient place to live!!