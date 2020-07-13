All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

365 West End Avenue

365 West End Avenue · (212) 588-5634
Location

365 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8E · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
NEW THIS WEEK!!

Apartment 8E is in excellent condition with both a renovated windowed kitchen and granite hallway windowed bath. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and built-in microwave), stone counters and ample wood cabinets. Prewar details include high ceilings and original basket weave parquet hardwood floors throughout and wall sconces in the living room. The large living room is open to the kitchen and is a great space for entertaining which easily accommodates a dining table. This is a quiet apartment with good light. 8E has east, west and north exposures. In-person showings begin Monday June 22nd. Call or email with any questions. The application process is simple (Only building fee is $20.00 per applicant for the credit check.) 1 to 2 year lease available. Renewal is possible. 365 West End Avenue is a full service classic prewar elevator rental building located on the corner of West End Avenue and 77th Street. There is a friendly and knowledgeable staff, a beautiful 24 hour attended lobby, a very helpful on-site superintendent, bike storage, and a laundry room. This is a great location. West End Avenue is a quiet residential thoroughfare, but just a stone's throw from Riverside Drive and Riverside Park one block to the West. And one block to the East is Broadway with bus and subway transit and many restaurants and shops. A very convenient place to live!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 West End Avenue have any available units?
365 West End Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 West End Avenue have?
Some of 365 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
365 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 365 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 365 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 365 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 365 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 365 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 365 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 365 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 365 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
