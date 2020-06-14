364 West 116th Street

Amenities

Located between Morningside Avenue and Manhattan Avenue on 116th Street this beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment is a block away from Columbia University and across the street from Morningside Park. With a newly renovated windowed kitchen, hardwood floors, windowed bathroom and a live-in super this is the perfect place to call home. In close proximity to many subways and buses: B, C, 1, 2, 3, M3, M7, M116. South Harlem is one of the most vibrant sections of Upper Manhattan with it's close proximity to restaurants, bars,& shops. Just around the corner you have Harlem Tavern, Levain Bakery and Sylvia's. Contact us today to schedule a tour of this amazing unit.