Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:28 AM

364 West 116th Street

364 West 116th Street · (212) 979-7709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

364 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located between Morningside Avenue and Manhattan Avenue on 116th Street this beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment is a block away from Columbia University and across the street from Morningside Park. With a newly renovated windowed kitchen, hardwood floors, windowed bathroom and a live-in super this is the perfect place to call home. In close proximity to many subways and buses: B, C, 1, 2, 3, M3, M7, M116. South Harlem is one of the most vibrant sections of Upper Manhattan with it's close proximity to restaurants, bars,& shops. Just around the corner you have Harlem Tavern, Levain Bakery and Sylvia's. Contact us today to schedule a tour of this amazing unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 West 116th Street have any available units?
364 West 116th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 364 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
364 West 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 364 West 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 364 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 364 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 364 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 364 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 364 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 364 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 364 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 West 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 West 116th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 West 116th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
