Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

338 West 47th Street

338 West 47th Street · (631) 413-1998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Get Ready to Move to NYC because this Gut Renovated Hells Kitchen Studio is the One for you. This amazing unit offers plenty of Space for a living area and a sleep space. Don't worry about leaving anything behind because with multiple closets, storing everything will be easy! The Kitchen has all appliances including dishwasher. PETS are CASE by CASE and there is BASEMENT LAUNDRY! Located in the HEART of it ALL, you will be close to all transportation, shopping, restaurants and NIGHTLIFE! Call today for a private viewing before this amazing space is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 West 47th Street have any available units?
338 West 47th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 West 47th Street have?
Some of 338 West 47th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 West 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 338 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 338 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 338 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 338 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 338 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 338 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 West 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
