338 West 47th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Get Ready to Move to NYC because this Gut Renovated Hells Kitchen Studio is the One for you. This amazing unit offers plenty of Space for a living area and a sleep space. Don't worry about leaving anything behind because with multiple closets, storing everything will be easy! The Kitchen has all appliances including dishwasher. PETS are CASE by CASE and there is BASEMENT LAUNDRY! Located in the HEART of it ALL, you will be close to all transportation, shopping, restaurants and NIGHTLIFE! Call today for a private viewing before this amazing space is gone!