Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

332 East 6th Street

332 East 6th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

NO FEE~ This entire building just went through a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new!! Kitchen features Full Chefs Range and Microwave, custom granite countertops, breakfast bar, Dishwasher and Stackable Washer/Dryer also in unit, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.

Located in a PRIME Village location close to Astor Place right off of Second Avenue, featuring New York City style and retain a modern East Village style. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Rent price is net effective rent after a month free on the lease. This apartment has gone through a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

We have over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 East 6th Street have any available units?
332 East 6th Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 East 6th Street have?
Some of 332 East 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 East 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 East 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 332 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 332 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 332 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 East 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 332 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 332 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
