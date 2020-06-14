332 East 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



NO FEE~ This entire building just went through a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new!! Kitchen features Full Chefs Range and Microwave, custom granite countertops, breakfast bar, Dishwasher and Stackable Washer/Dryer also in unit, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom lighting.



Located in a PRIME Village location close to Astor Place right off of Second Avenue, featuring New York City style and retain a modern East Village style. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Rent price is net effective rent after a month free on the lease. This apartment has gone through a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



