328 West 17th Street

Welcome to this beautiful true one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. This very sunny and spacious home is on the second floor of this prewar walkup coop on one of the best tree-lined blocks.



This quiet floor-through apartment has 2 decorative fireplaces, exposed brick throughout, with pocket doors connect the rooms. The bedroom is in the back overlooking the building's serene courtyard garden.



Some of the features include a dining foyer, hard wood floors throughout, chefs kitchen with dishwasher, windowed bathroom, 9 ft. ceilings and lots of closet space.



- Pets permitted

- Bike room

- Storage room

- Close to the Subway,Bright and spacious second floor walkup in excellent prewar low rise on lovely tree-lined street in heart of Chelsea. This renovated floor-through has 2 decorative fireplaces, exposed brick throughout, pocket doors for privacy, a quiet back bedroom overlooking the common courtyard garden, dining foyer(could double as a home office), new hard wood floors, open kitchen w/ dishwasher, 9 ft. ceilings and excellent closet space. Sorry, no laundry room. Pets permitted. Bike room. Close to all transportation, art galleries and the savvy meat packing district.