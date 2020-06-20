All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

328 West 17th Street

328 West 17th Street · (917) 573-6210
Location

328 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-W · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
Welcome to this beautiful true one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea. This very sunny and spacious home is on the second floor of this prewar walkup coop on one of the best tree-lined blocks.

This quiet floor-through apartment has 2 decorative fireplaces, exposed brick throughout, with pocket doors connect the rooms. The bedroom is in the back overlooking the building's serene courtyard garden.

Some of the features include a dining foyer, hard wood floors throughout, chefs kitchen with dishwasher, windowed bathroom, 9 ft. ceilings and lots of closet space.

- Pets permitted
- Bike room
- Storage room
- Close to the Subway,Bright and spacious second floor walkup in excellent prewar low rise on lovely tree-lined street in heart of Chelsea. This renovated floor-through has 2 decorative fireplaces, exposed brick throughout, pocket doors for privacy, a quiet back bedroom overlooking the common courtyard garden, dining foyer(could double as a home office), new hard wood floors, open kitchen w/ dishwasher, 9 ft. ceilings and excellent closet space. Sorry, no laundry room. Pets permitted. Bike room. Close to all transportation, art galleries and the savvy meat packing district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 West 17th Street have any available units?
328 West 17th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 West 17th Street have?
Some of 328 West 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 West 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 328 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 West 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 328 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 West 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
