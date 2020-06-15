All apartments in New York
328 East 6th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

328 East 6th Street

328 East 6th Street · (917) 755-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Old School East Village One Bedroom

This East Village 1 bedroom offers a generous space and lots of light on a charming tree lined east village block, on the 3rd floor of a well kept walkup building, this is the best deal for the dollar in this hood. The apartment has the shower and sink in the living space, they are new and well kept. The stove has been replaced and the space has been painted.

This apartment features
- New laminate flooring
- New appliances
- Generous space
- Lots of Light

Location! Location! Location

Call, text or email me today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 East 6th Street have any available units?
328 East 6th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 328 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 East 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 328 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 328 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 East 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 328 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 East 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 East 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 East 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
