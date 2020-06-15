328 East 6th Street

Amenities

Charming Old School East Village One Bedroom



This East Village 1 bedroom offers a generous space and lots of light on a charming tree lined east village block, on the 3rd floor of a well kept walkup building, this is the best deal for the dollar in this hood. The apartment has the shower and sink in the living space, they are new and well kept. The stove has been replaced and the space has been painted.



This apartment features

- New laminate flooring

- New appliances

- Generous space

- Lots of Light



Location! Location! Location



