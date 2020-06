Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Rare Oversized Renovated Pre-War 1 Bedroom 4 Flights Up, Only 2 Apts. Per Floor, Top Floor, Quiet in the Back with High Ceilings and Exposed BrickQueen Size Bedroom with 3 Windows3 Closets and Overhead StorageSeparate Renovated Kitchen with DishwasherLarge Living Room, Deco Fireplace and Roof AccessWasher Dryer In The Bldg., Heat and Hot Water Included, Cats only No DogsClose proximity to Great Restaurants, Broadway Shows and Central Park