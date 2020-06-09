All apartments in New York
Find more places like 3135 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
3135 Broadway
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

3135 Broadway

3135 Broadway · (347) 871-4578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3135 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
B'Way @ La Salle, nicely renovated moderate size one bedroomLocated on Broadway at La Salle St., this is a second floor walk up in a well kept clean building. Moderate size apartment that has been nicely renovated. Kitchen with a dishwasher. Wood floors, nice wood trim. The apartment faces the rear, away from the #1 train so it is quiet with good light. Terrific super. Dogs will be considered. There is a broker fee with this apartment.It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.Second floor front, legit one bedroom with a bedroom that can fit a queen size bed (but not too much more), wood floors, renovated kitchen, 5 minute walk to Columbia.Contact Michael about this and other apartments in the neighborhood. SoveRE77665

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Broadway have any available units?
3135 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 3135 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 3135 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 3135 Broadway offer parking?
No, 3135 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Broadway have a pool?
No, 3135 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3135 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3135 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity