3135 Broadway

B'Way @ La Salle, nicely renovated moderate size one bedroomLocated on Broadway at La Salle St., this is a second floor walk up in a well kept clean building. Moderate size apartment that has been nicely renovated. Kitchen with a dishwasher. Wood floors, nice wood trim. The apartment faces the rear, away from the #1 train so it is quiet with good light. Terrific super. Dogs will be considered. There is a broker fee with this apartment.It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.Second floor front, legit one bedroom with a bedroom that can fit a queen size bed (but not too much more), wood floors, renovated kitchen, 5 minute walk to Columbia.Contact Michael about this and other apartments in the neighborhood. SoveRE77665