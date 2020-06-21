310 West 20th Street

Amenities

PLEASE READ FULL DESCRIPTION BEFORE APPLYINGPrime Chelsea micro studio available month to month or longer term. Just minutes to West Village, Midtown and some of the best restaurants, galleries in the City Renovated with new kitchenette and hardwood floors. This apartment comes with a custom built, pullout Murphy bed for saving space.Basic utilities included, and building WiFi is available for monthly fee. Located in the heart of Chelsea right by the A/C/E/L/1/2/3 trains.Please note, baths in hallways, not apartment, cleaned regularly by building staff. No pets.