All apartments in New York
Find more places like 310 West 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
310 West 20th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:01 PM

310 West 20th Street

310 West 20th Street · (646) 484-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit A-3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
PLEASE READ FULL DESCRIPTION BEFORE APPLYINGPrime Chelsea micro studio available month to month or longer term. Just minutes to West Village, Midtown and some of the best restaurants, galleries in the City Renovated with new kitchenette and hardwood floors. This apartment comes with a custom built, pullout Murphy bed for saving space.Basic utilities included, and building WiFi is available for monthly fee. Located in the heart of Chelsea right by the A/C/E/L/1/2/3 trains.Please note, baths in hallways, not apartment, cleaned regularly by building staff. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West 20th Street have any available units?
310 West 20th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 West 20th Street have?
Some of 310 West 20th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 310 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 310 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 310 West 20th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity