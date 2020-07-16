31 West 94th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bike storage

Superb townhouse living across from central park! This magnificent home contains 2 bedrooms + additional sleeping lofts , 2 full bathrooms, a washer/dryer in unit, a full sized, eat-in chef's kitchen with state of the art Gaggenau and Fisher Paykel appliances, a dishwasher & tons of cabinet space. It has high ceilings with recessed lighting, exposed brick, a balcony off the master bedroom & a spectacular , south facing roof top cabana . Closets galore. The property is landmarked, built in the early 1900's . Located on a quiet park block around the corner from the train and just minutes from both Trader Joes and Wholefoods. There is bike storage available in the basement . To request more information before it's gone, please contact me asap .