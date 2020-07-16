All apartments in New York
31 West 94th Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

31 West 94th Street

31 West 94th Street · (585) 415-6170
Location

31 West 94th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4AB · Avail. now

$7,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bike storage
Superb townhouse living across from central park! This magnificent home contains 2 bedrooms + additional sleeping lofts , 2 full bathrooms, a washer/dryer in unit, a full sized, eat-in chef's kitchen with state of the art Gaggenau and Fisher Paykel appliances, a dishwasher & tons of cabinet space. It has high ceilings with recessed lighting, exposed brick, a balcony off the master bedroom & a spectacular , south facing roof top cabana . Closets galore. The property is landmarked, built in the early 1900's . Located on a quiet park block around the corner from the train and just minutes from both Trader Joes and Wholefoods. There is bike storage available in the basement . To request more information before it's gone, please contact me asap .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 West 94th Street have any available units?
31 West 94th Street has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 West 94th Street have?
Some of 31 West 94th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 West 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 West 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 West 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 West 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 31 West 94th Street offer parking?
No, 31 West 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 West 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 West 94th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 West 94th Street have a pool?
No, 31 West 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 West 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 31 West 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 West 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 West 94th Street has units with dishwashers.
