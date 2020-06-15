301 West 118th Street

Amenities

New to the Market, 3BR/2 Baths Apartment Condo Rental.



Elegant, spacious and modern, this home is a paradigm of Harlem sophistication.



> This 1302 square feet apartment offers a bright, open concept layout with North/ East exposures and over sized windows. Substantial bedrooms with ample closets, while the chef kitchen overlooks the massive living dining room. Open concept kitchen featuring a modern flat panel Italian cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage. The corner master bedroom with an suite bathroom while the second and third bedroom are perfectly proportioned.



Soha 118 has a 24 hours attended lobby, a spacious courtyard, a children playroom, media room, cold storage, gym and a living super.



The exceptional home is surrounded by charming restaurants, cafes and bars. Central Park and Morningside Park are a few blocks away from whole food and Columbia University.



Transportation is around the block with A/C/D/2/3 trains nearby.