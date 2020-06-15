All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

301 West 118th Street

301 West 118th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 656
Location

301 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-F · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
doorman
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
lobby
media room
New to the Market, 3BR/2 Baths Apartment Condo Rental.

Elegant, spacious and modern, this home is a paradigm of Harlem sophistication.

> This 1302 square feet apartment offers a bright, open concept layout with North/ East exposures and over sized windows. Substantial bedrooms with ample closets, while the chef kitchen overlooks the massive living dining room. Open concept kitchen featuring a modern flat panel Italian cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage. The corner master bedroom with an suite bathroom while the second and third bedroom are perfectly proportioned.

Soha 118 has a 24 hours attended lobby, a spacious courtyard, a children playroom, media room, cold storage, gym and a living super.

The exceptional home is surrounded by charming restaurants, cafes and bars. Central Park and Morningside Park are a few blocks away from whole food and Columbia University.

Transportation is around the block with A/C/D/2/3 trains nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West 118th Street have any available units?
301 West 118th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West 118th Street have?
Some of 301 West 118th Street's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 West 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 West 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 West 118th Street offer parking?
No, 301 West 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 West 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 West 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West 118th Street have a pool?
No, 301 West 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 West 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 West 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West 118th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
