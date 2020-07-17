All apartments in New York
301 W 45TH ST.

301 West 45th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
NO FEE. This is a Spacious Studio with a Separate Kitchen, Fully Renovated, Granite Counter Tops with Stainless Steel Appliances, Central a/c and heat, Great closet space, Hardwood floors throughout and it's on a High floor.This Studio is in a 24HR Doorman building. Elevator, Laundry Room and Live in super with Gas, electric, heat & hot water included. It's in a Great Location surrounded by Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores, Theatres and much more that Hell's Kitchen has to offer.Don't miss out! Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W 45TH ST. have any available units?
301 W 45TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 W 45TH ST. have?
Some of 301 W 45TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W 45TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
301 W 45TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W 45TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 301 W 45TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 W 45TH ST. offer parking?
No, 301 W 45TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 301 W 45TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 W 45TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W 45TH ST. have a pool?
No, 301 W 45TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 301 W 45TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 301 W 45TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W 45TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 W 45TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
