301 W 45TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry media room

NO FEE. This is a Spacious Studio with a Separate Kitchen, Fully Renovated, Granite Counter Tops with Stainless Steel Appliances, Central a/c and heat, Great closet space, Hardwood floors throughout and it's on a High floor.This Studio is in a 24HR Doorman building. Elevator, Laundry Room and Live in super with Gas, electric, heat & hot water included. It's in a Great Location surrounded by Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores, Theatres and much more that Hell's Kitchen has to offer.Don't miss out! Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!