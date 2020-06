Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon, Available for an early July move in date.



This sun-filled two bedroom feature a spacious living room with a Juliet balcony. The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. This boutique condo offers a video intercom system, laundry in the basement and only has two apartments per floor. Pets allowed case by case.



*Photos are of a similar B line unit, Video tour of the Unit available*