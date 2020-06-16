All apartments in New York
30 RIVER RD.

30 River Road · (917) 680-4631
Location

30 River Road, New York, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
**NO FEE**The view is facing Manhattan on the East River in Luxury doorman full concierge building. Free gym, Laundry in building both open 24 hours. There are rooftop sundecks with barbecue grills and full view of Manhattan skyline. This a lease break on a large new renovated TRUE 1 bedroom apartment. Lease ends October 20, 2019. Rent reflects leaseholder concession of $300 per month. Original rent is $3200. The bedroom can fit a KING size bed and plenty of other furniture and lots of closet space. Kitchen is new with stainless steel appliances. Living room is ideal and large enough to have separate dining and living room space. The outdoor pool is full service and faces Manhattan on the river and is easily one of Manhattans best Spring and Summer destinations. The building is surrounded by groomed landscaping and amazing views and very quiet and peaceful. There is no trash on the streets ever. Only a few minutes from F train which is ONE stop to the Q at 63rd street and Lexington avenue. Roosevelt Island is Manhattan's best kept secret and 15-20% cheaper. I have access to all available apartments for rent and (for sale) on RI, even units not advertised. Since Roosevelt Island is small and I know all the people that run these properties, you really should only use one broker here. So feel free to tour the island with me.This is a lease break. Lease ends October 20 2019 bond1559688

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 RIVER RD. have any available units?
30 RIVER RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 RIVER RD. have?
Some of 30 RIVER RD.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 RIVER RD. currently offering any rent specials?
30 RIVER RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 RIVER RD. pet-friendly?
No, 30 RIVER RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 RIVER RD. offer parking?
No, 30 RIVER RD. does not offer parking.
Does 30 RIVER RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 RIVER RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 RIVER RD. have a pool?
Yes, 30 RIVER RD. has a pool.
Does 30 RIVER RD. have accessible units?
No, 30 RIVER RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 RIVER RD. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 RIVER RD. has units with dishwashers.
