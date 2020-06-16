30 RIVER RD.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

**NO FEE**The view is facing Manhattan on the East River in Luxury doorman full concierge building. Free gym, Laundry in building both open 24 hours. There are rooftop sundecks with barbecue grills and full view of Manhattan skyline. This a lease break on a large new renovated TRUE 1 bedroom apartment. Lease ends October 20, 2019. Rent reflects leaseholder concession of $300 per month. Original rent is $3200. The bedroom can fit a KING size bed and plenty of other furniture and lots of closet space. Kitchen is new with stainless steel appliances. Living room is ideal and large enough to have separate dining and living room space. The outdoor pool is full service and faces Manhattan on the river and is easily one of Manhattans best Spring and Summer destinations. The building is surrounded by groomed landscaping and amazing views and very quiet and peaceful. There is no trash on the streets ever. Only a few minutes from F train which is ONE stop to the Q at 63rd street and Lexington avenue. Roosevelt Island is Manhattan's best kept secret and 15-20% cheaper. I have access to all available apartments for rent and (for sale) on RI, even units not advertised. Since Roosevelt Island is small and I know all the people that run these properties, you really should only use one broker here. So feel free to tour the island with me.This is a lease break. Lease ends October 20 2019 bond1559688