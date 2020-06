Amenities

FURNISHED UNIT - 1 YEAR MINIMUM TERMNewly renovated and fully furnished 1 Bedroom. This is the best you can get in Murray Hill. Steps away from everything, this north facing unit is a one of a kind with great views and fantastic light.Perfect Pied-a-terre 30 East 37th Street is a full service condo with a 24 hour doorman and a live in resident manager. Located on a tree lined street its steps away from great restaurants, shopping, The Morgan Library and much more.