290 Mott Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Gross Rent: $4,550 NET Effective: $4,200 ( 1 Month Free on 13 month lease Gross Rent is paid Monthly ) No Broker Fee The apartment has been recently updated with beautiful Oak Wood Flooring, Elevator Washer/Dryer In Building Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher Marble bathroom with over sized medicine cabinets. Located in one of the most desirable boutique buildings South of Houston, the Soho Abbey. This pristine location is surrounded by Manhattan's most exciting galleries, shops, restaurants and nightlife, nestled in between Soho, Noho, and the Lower East Side. The Soho Abbey is easily accessible to the Broadway-Lafayette, Prince and Bleecker Street Subway Stations. Call / Email today to schedule a private viewingThe building offers additional amenities, including: elevator, garage, laundry in building. J,M,Q,6,A,E and E trains are close to this Nolita building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Nolita apartment before your competitors do!