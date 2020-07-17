All apartments in New York
Find more places like 290 Mott Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
290 Mott Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:47 PM

290 Mott Street

290 Mott Street · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

290 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gross Rent: $4,550 NET Effective: $4,200 ( 1 Month Free on 13 month lease Gross Rent is paid Monthly ) No Broker Fee The apartment has been recently updated with beautiful Oak Wood Flooring, Elevator Washer/Dryer In Building Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher Marble bathroom with over sized medicine cabinets. Located in one of the most desirable boutique buildings South of Houston, the Soho Abbey. This pristine location is surrounded by Manhattan's most exciting galleries, shops, restaurants and nightlife, nestled in between Soho, Noho, and the Lower East Side. The Soho Abbey is easily accessible to the Broadway-Lafayette, Prince and Bleecker Street Subway Stations. Call / Email today to schedule a private viewingThe building offers additional amenities, including: elevator, garage, laundry in building. J,M,Q,6,A,E and E trains are close to this Nolita building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Nolita apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Mott Street have any available units?
290 Mott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Mott Street have?
Some of 290 Mott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
290 Mott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 290 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 290 Mott Street offer parking?
Yes, 290 Mott Street offers parking.
Does 290 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Mott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 290 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 290 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 290 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Mott Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 290 Mott Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity