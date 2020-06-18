271 11th Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautiful 1# bedroom apartment is located in Chelsea, Manhattan! This apartment features great size bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, modern bathroom, separate living and dining room. The bed room is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of air and sunlight. Gleaming hardwood floors, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher. The living room is enormous ceilings with classic detail, Decorative fireplace and walk through closet. Heat and hot water included with common laundry. Close to major highway and public transportation.

SM