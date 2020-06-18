All apartments in New York
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

271 11th Ave

271 West Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

271 West Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 1# bedroom apartment is located in Chelsea, Manhattan! This apartment features great size bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, modern bathroom, separate living and dining room. The bed room is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of air and sunlight. Gleaming hardwood floors, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher. The living room is enormous ceilings with classic detail, Decorative fireplace and walk through closet. Heat and hot water included with common laundry. Close to major highway and public transportation.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 11th Ave have any available units?
271 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 11th Ave have?
Some of 271 11th Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
271 11th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 271 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 271 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 271 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 271 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 271 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 271 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 271 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 271 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.
