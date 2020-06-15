All apartments in New York
264 West 23rd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

264 West 23rd Street

264 West 23rd Street · (212) 444-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

264 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss this cozy south facing one bedroom with pre-war details such as high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. The apt is situated in the rear of the building making it quiet. Open views and a skylight create excellent natural light. The living area can accommodate a sitting area and dining area. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. The bedroom can fit a queen size bed, dresser and has a deep closet with overhead storage. This well maintained townhouse in the heart of Chelsea with on call super. Video tour upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 West 23rd Street have any available units?
264 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 264 West 23rd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 264 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 264 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 264 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 264 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 264 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
