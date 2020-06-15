264 West 23rd Street

Amenities
Don't miss this cozy south facing one bedroom with pre-war details such as high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. The apt is situated in the rear of the building making it quiet. Open views and a skylight create excellent natural light. The living area can accommodate a sitting area and dining area. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. The bedroom can fit a queen size bed, dresser and has a deep closet with overhead storage. This well maintained townhouse in the heart of Chelsea with on call super. Video tour upon request.