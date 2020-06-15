All apartments in New York
25 Tudor City Place

Location

25 Tudor City Place, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
concierge
doorman
Available 3/1Cozy furnished Studio Apartment for rent in Tudor City. Well kept by owner. Conveniently located 1 block from the UN Headquarters, as well as quick access to Grand Central. As a bonus the area is quiet and secluded with many shopping and entertainment options nearby.ELECTRIC, WATER, HEAT UTILITIES INCLUDED.25 Tudor City Place offers 24/7 doorman and concierge, a beautiful roof deck with views of the Empire State Building, laundry on-site, bike room, and access to a fitness center.No-Smoking Building, Cats only - No Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Tudor City Place have any available units?
25 Tudor City Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Tudor City Place have?
Some of 25 Tudor City Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Tudor City Place currently offering any rent specials?
25 Tudor City Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Tudor City Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Tudor City Place is pet friendly.
Does 25 Tudor City Place offer parking?
No, 25 Tudor City Place does not offer parking.
Does 25 Tudor City Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Tudor City Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Tudor City Place have a pool?
No, 25 Tudor City Place does not have a pool.
Does 25 Tudor City Place have accessible units?
No, 25 Tudor City Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Tudor City Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Tudor City Place does not have units with dishwashers.
