Available 3/1Cozy furnished Studio Apartment for rent in Tudor City. Well kept by owner. Conveniently located 1 block from the UN Headquarters, as well as quick access to Grand Central. As a bonus the area is quiet and secluded with many shopping and entertainment options nearby.ELECTRIC, WATER, HEAT UTILITIES INCLUDED.25 Tudor City Place offers 24/7 doorman and concierge, a beautiful roof deck with views of the Empire State Building, laundry on-site, bike room, and access to a fitness center.No-Smoking Building, Cats only - No Dogs