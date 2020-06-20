All apartments in New York
Find more places like 249 Eldridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
249 Eldridge Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

249 Eldridge Street

249 Eldridge Street · (917) 300-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

249 Eldridge Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
At the nexus of Lower East Side by Whole Foods - enjoy this sun-drenched home!PLEASE REVIEW THE FLOORPLAN SKETCH OF THE UNIT LAYOUT. The long hallway leads to a large living room. Fabulous new kitchen with granite counter, stone back-splash, cherry wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. This true 2 bedroom apartment can function for all types of prospective tenants. .High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, crown moldings, a separate living room dividing the bedrooms from sharing a wall, windowed bathroom and much moreOffers the best city restaurants, bars and nightlife. Near SoHo, Nolita, little Italy, East Village, West Village, Greenwich. Whole Foods and the subway station around the corner along with plenty of Citi Bike locations nearby. The apartment is in a prewar walk-up, very clean and well maintained building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Eldridge Street have any available units?
249 Eldridge Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Eldridge Street have?
Some of 249 Eldridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Eldridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 Eldridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Eldridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 Eldridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 249 Eldridge Street offer parking?
No, 249 Eldridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 249 Eldridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Eldridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Eldridge Street have a pool?
No, 249 Eldridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 Eldridge Street have accessible units?
No, 249 Eldridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Eldridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Eldridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 249 Eldridge Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity