249 Eldridge Street

At the nexus of Lower East Side by Whole Foods - enjoy this sun-drenched home!PLEASE REVIEW THE FLOORPLAN SKETCH OF THE UNIT LAYOUT. The long hallway leads to a large living room. Fabulous new kitchen with granite counter, stone back-splash, cherry wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. This true 2 bedroom apartment can function for all types of prospective tenants. .High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, crown moldings, a separate living room dividing the bedrooms from sharing a wall, windowed bathroom and much moreOffers the best city restaurants, bars and nightlife. Near SoHo, Nolita, little Italy, East Village, West Village, Greenwich. Whole Foods and the subway station around the corner along with plenty of Citi Bike locations nearby. The apartment is in a prewar walk-up, very clean and well maintained building.