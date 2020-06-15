All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

237 East 24th Street

237 East 24th Street · (917) 496-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-W · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Newly Renovated and Loaded with Charm. You will love this sweet home overlooking charming East 24th Street. Just one flight up in a small boutique condo, this spacious home has room for a dining table, is complete with a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including full-size dishwasher, and a brand new tiled and stylish bathroom. Floors have been recently polished and crown molding runs throughout the apartment. Great storage space available in the four closets! The bedroom is quiet, overlooking a private courtyard, and generously sized which accommodates a king-size bed.
Well maintained quality boutique Condo building. Laundry Room on the premise and bike storage available. Pets considered on a case by case basis.. Brokers CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 East 24th Street have any available units?
237 East 24th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 East 24th Street have?
Some of 237 East 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 East 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 237 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 237 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 237 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 East 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
