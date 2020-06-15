237 East 24th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

Newly Renovated and Loaded with Charm. You will love this sweet home overlooking charming East 24th Street. Just one flight up in a small boutique condo, this spacious home has room for a dining table, is complete with a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including full-size dishwasher, and a brand new tiled and stylish bathroom. Floors have been recently polished and crown molding runs throughout the apartment. Great storage space available in the four closets! The bedroom is quiet, overlooking a private courtyard, and generously sized which accommodates a king-size bed.

Well maintained quality boutique Condo building. Laundry Room on the premise and bike storage available. Pets considered on a case by case basis.. Brokers CYOF