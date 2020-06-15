All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

236 East 6th Street

236 East 6th Street · (917) 613-8686
Location

236 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in the heart of Cooper Square, this one-of-a-kind, charming and spacious one-bedroom home offers a private backyard oasis.

With beautiful arched doorways, wood beams and built-ins throughout, the unique architectural layout includes two entrances and ample space for a home office and a formal dining room. The separate, windowed kitchen is complete with a dishwasher and plentiful cabinet space.

Additional amenities include a full-time super as well as a resident's laundry room. This home is accessible to the F/V, B/D and 6 trains. No Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 East 6th Street have any available units?
236 East 6th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 236 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 East 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 236 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 236 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 236 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 236 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 East 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 236 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 236 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 East 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 East 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
