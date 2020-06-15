236 East 6th Street

Amenities
Located in the heart of Cooper Square, this one-of-a-kind, charming and spacious one-bedroom home offers a private backyard oasis.
With beautiful arched doorways, wood beams and built-ins throughout, the unique architectural layout includes two entrances and ample space for a home office and a formal dining room. The separate, windowed kitchen is complete with a dishwasher and plentiful cabinet space.
Additional amenities include a full-time super as well as a resident's laundry room. This home is accessible to the F/V, B/D and 6 trains. No Fee.