garment district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
970 Apartments for rent in Garment District, New York, NY
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
15 Units Available
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,163
1 Bedroom
$3,268
2 Bedrooms
$4,803
Welcome home to elegance, warmth, superb services and amenities. Welcome home to a refreshing environment of luxurious living. Welcome home to Emerald Green.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:58am
2 Units Available
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,550
1 Bedroom
$3,450
15 East 36 is the ideal fusion of classic and contemporary New York living, located at the nexus of bustling Midtown East and serene Murray Hill.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
6 Units Available
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,849
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,533
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,496
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Henry Hall in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
5 Units Available
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,155
1 Bedroom
$3,571
2 Bedrooms
$4,579
Welcome Home to Crystal Green, the latest residence by Glenwood, the name responsible for the finest rental residences in New York City. Crystal Green offers incomparable luxury and service throughout its residences and common areas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 East 39th Street
225 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,355
806 sqft
Stunning new home, 24H DM, W/D, Pool,Gym, - Property Id: 239751 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239751 Property Id 239751 (RLNE5623596)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
241 West 36th Street
241 West 36th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
This spacious corner loft is available for immediate occupancy in the up-and-coming Garment District.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
244 Madison Avenue
244 Madison Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,950
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED Studio Loft in Full-Service Building on Madison Avenue in the Heart of Midtown (37th Street).
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 East 39th St. 20G
225 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,656
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This building has a hot tub and roof top pool - Property Id: 256981 Limited time offering 1 month owner pays broker+ 2 months free.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
32 West 40th Street
32 West 40th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All showings By Appointment Only Can be rented furnished or unfurnished This spacious studio home boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout, oversized windows and an updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
16 West 40th Street
16 East 40th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
Video Tour Available! Enjoy Empire State Building views through floor-to-ceiling windows from this corner one bedroom residence in the new David Chipperfield Architects designed building on Bryant Park.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 Sixth Ave
1050 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,375
800 sqft
Condo finishes,Private terrace,W/D,24 H DM, Gym, - Property Id: 244951 Pristine condition new home in luxury building, 2 split bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, Open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, Spacious living room with private terrace, Washer
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1015 Sixth Avenue
1015 6th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*VIDEO TOUR COMING SOON* *NOW NO FEE for Direct Clients For A July 1st Lease Start Date* *YOUR HOME* Welcome home to this fully renovated two-bedroom rental unit in the heart of Midtown.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
6 E 36th St
6 East 36th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,758
*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements* *Landlord offering 1 month free rent, advertised rent is net effective* Renovated three bedroom apartment in a well maintained building, this
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
348 West 36th Street
348 West 36th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
Glorious, Light, Bright, and Rare FURNISHED Loft in Hudson Yards Fully furnished (includes Steinway piano).
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
11 East 36th Street
11 East 36th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome to the Morgan Lofts. A pre-war, terra-cotta building located in Murray Hill, just off Fifth Avenue. Residence 305 has been completely redesigned by the current owners.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
347 West 39th Street
347 West 39th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the Loft you have been waiting for! Amazing South facing two bed LOFT with beautiful designer finishes. This incredible, sunny home has stunning river and Hudson Yards views also features your own private terrace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
15 Hudson Yards
15 Hudson Yards, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Penthouse 83C features over 2,600 square feet of living space with ceiling heights up to 10'10". The dramatic great room, with an open kitchen, features a 50-foot-long curved glass wall offering spectacular water views to the West and North.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
474 Ninth Avenue
474 9th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stay walking distance to Times Square in this big, bright and beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom apartment in Midtown South.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
304 West 40th Street
304 West 40th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished studio apartment located in Theatre District, between Eighth Avenue and Ninth Avenue.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
321 West 37th Street
321 West 37th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,875
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio loft with extraordinary 12 foot ceilings and massive over-sized windows. Features include washer/ dryer, full-size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, custom cabinetry and beautiful wood floors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
70 W 37th St
70 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,688
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL AND SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE! Studio with Private Outdoor Space! Blocks from Bryant Park, the Hollingsworth residences want for nothing ? in the center of everything.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
508 Ninth Avenue
508 9th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Stay close to all of the ATTRACTIONS of TIMES SQUARE in this quaint 1 bedroom w/ sofabed option. Sleeps a maximum of 4.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
356 West 37th Street
356 West 37th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
..
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
400 Fifth Avenue
400 5th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
Available Furnished (as shown in photos), or Unfurnished! Walk through Video is available upon request. Welcome home to this luxurious 2 Bed / 2.
