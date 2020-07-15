/
/
/
New Jersey City University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
499 Apartments For Rent Near New Jersey City University
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,259
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,744
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
27 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,986
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,332
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:42 PM
$
49 Units Available
Pamrapo
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,770
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Madox
198 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,700
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
1117 sqft
Recently renovated. Just off the Morris Canal Basin and a short walk from Morris Canal Park. The Marin Boulevard Station is few steps away. Rooftop deck with views of New York City. Pet-friendly with parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 09:42 PM
$
6 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,810
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,990
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,475
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,307
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
4 Units Available
The Waterfront
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,538
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1157 sqft
Welcome to Quinn at Paulus Hook: a modern reflection of classic elegance in Jersey Citys most stylish neighborhood. Here, we strike the perfect chord of chic, contemporary living in Paulus Hook.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Pamrapo
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
The Waterfront
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,223
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,851
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Jersey City's commercial and shopping area, The Apartments at 85 Van Reypen Street are located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the city.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
$
17 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
274 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Greenville
182 Ocean Ave
182 Ocean Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1000 sqft
*No Brokers Fee *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check *Mandatory 1yr Lease *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in (RLNE5657808)
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
15 ENTERPRISE CT
15 Enterprise Ct, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Welcome to sought after Port Liberte! This is a great 2br/2bath corner unit that's 1510 sq foot in size w/south & west exposures, lots of light, large gourmet EIK w/cherry cabinets, S/S appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
37 CYPRESS ST
37 Cypress Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
***NO BROKER FEE***PET FRIENDLY*** 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in Society Hill II @ Jersey City (gated community). Features a fireplace in living room. Living room also wired for surround sound.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
15 FREEDOM WAY
15 Freedom Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
HALF BROKER FEE PAID. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors & stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with outdoor terrace with an incredible NY view. Bay area windows offer plenty of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
79 Roc Harbor Dr
79 Rock Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1238 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT! - Property Id: 104051 **NO BROKER FEE** Luxury Waterfront Apartments Expansive patio and sundeck overlooking NYC skyline Free shuttle to the ferry Pet friendly Controlled access/covered parking Business center
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Waterfront
225 Grand Street
225 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,334
752 sqft
Really Nice apartment very close to Exchange Place and Liberty Harbor Ferry to NYC. Views of NYC and Waterfront. Concierge, Pool, Gym, media room, Restaurants and minutes from NYC. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenville
1542 KENNEDY BLVD
1542 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1395 sqft
Be the first to occupy this penthouse 3-bedroom/2-bath unit in a newly built luxury rental building. This pet-friendly community offers secured keyless entry, 2 elevators, gym, bike storage and roof deck.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
50 DEY ST
50 Dey Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1048 sqft
Beautifully renovated Penthouse Duplex with over 1400 sq ft. of living space. The coveted Canco Lofts building in the heart of Journal Square is the premier Luxury Condo, providing a very close walk to the PATH station.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
75 LIBERTY AVE
75 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BROKER FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers.