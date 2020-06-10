All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

230 East 48th Street

230 East 48th Street · (212) 381-2334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
PLEASE INQUIRE WITH LISTING BROKER FOR A VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR.Newly renovated from top to bottom, this one-bedroom prewar home enjoys a wonderful central midtown Manhattan location on a charming tree-lined street surrounded by brownstones. Offering convenience and close proximity to Grand Central, Fifth Avenue, Central Park, and the UN, 230 East 48th Street is a 24-hour doorman building with a live-in Super, central laundry, and bike room.The apartment is spacious and quiet, with a large living room, king-sized bedroom, refinished hardwood floors, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher) and a good-sized breakfast bar with seating. There is great closet space throughout, as well, and high ceilings.Available for immediate occupancy with a quick and easy approval process (and no application fees). Please note, though, that walls are not permitted to be installed to subdivide the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 East 48th Street have any available units?
230 East 48th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 East 48th Street have?
Some of 230 East 48th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 East 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 East 48th Street offer parking?
No, 230 East 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 230 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 East 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
