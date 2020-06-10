Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman bike storage

PLEASE INQUIRE WITH LISTING BROKER FOR A VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR.Newly renovated from top to bottom, this one-bedroom prewar home enjoys a wonderful central midtown Manhattan location on a charming tree-lined street surrounded by brownstones. Offering convenience and close proximity to Grand Central, Fifth Avenue, Central Park, and the UN, 230 East 48th Street is a 24-hour doorman building with a live-in Super, central laundry, and bike room.The apartment is spacious and quiet, with a large living room, king-sized bedroom, refinished hardwood floors, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher) and a good-sized breakfast bar with seating. There is great closet space throughout, as well, and high ceilings.Available for immediate occupancy with a quick and easy approval process (and no application fees). Please note, though, that walls are not permitted to be installed to subdivide the apartment.