Amenities
PLEASE INQUIRE WITH LISTING BROKER FOR A VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR.Newly renovated from top to bottom, this one-bedroom prewar home enjoys a wonderful central midtown Manhattan location on a charming tree-lined street surrounded by brownstones. Offering convenience and close proximity to Grand Central, Fifth Avenue, Central Park, and the UN, 230 East 48th Street is a 24-hour doorman building with a live-in Super, central laundry, and bike room.The apartment is spacious and quiet, with a large living room, king-sized bedroom, refinished hardwood floors, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher) and a good-sized breakfast bar with seating. There is great closet space throughout, as well, and high ceilings.Available for immediate occupancy with a quick and easy approval process (and no application fees). Please note, though, that walls are not permitted to be installed to subdivide the apartment.