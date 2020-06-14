225 West 14th Street

Amenities
Please contact agent to request a virtual tour of apartment
THE BUILDING
Elegant historic elevator five story town house
On-site laundry and building intercom system
Professionally managed building
Experienced and accommodating building manager
THE APARTMENT
Renovated, air-conditioned, one bedroom & one bath
Large sunny bedroom facing South with tree-lined street and sky views
Spacious, dramatic, sun-drenched, South-facing living/dining room with 16 ft+ high ceilings, original brick wall, and decorative fireplace and mantel
Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
Separate modern, fully-appointed kitchen, and three piece tiled bathroom
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking
Districts
Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block
Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife
Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W
Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law
School
POLICIES
Guarantors and pied-a-terres welcome
All pets are welcome!
