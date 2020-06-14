225 West 14th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Please contact agent to request a virtual tour of apartment



THE BUILDING

Elegant historic elevator five story town house

On-site laundry and building intercom system

Professionally managed building

Experienced and accommodating building manager



THE APARTMENT

Renovated, air-conditioned, one bedroom & one bath

Large sunny bedroom facing South with tree-lined street and sky views

Spacious, dramatic, sun-drenched, South-facing living/dining room with 16 ft+ high ceilings, original brick wall, and decorative fireplace and mantel

Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout

Separate modern, fully-appointed kitchen, and three piece tiled bathroom



THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Minutes from Union Square, Greenwich Village, Chelsea, the Flatiron and the Meatpacking

Districts

Lovely, quiet, tree-lined block

Convenient to wonderful shopping, great eateries and fun nightlife

Convenient for ALL subway lines - A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, F, V, B, D, L, N, Q, R, W

Within walking distance to The New School, NYU, FIT, SVA Parsons and Cardozo Law

School



POLICIES

Guarantors and pied-a-terres welcome

All pets are welcome!

