2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 bed 1 bath with Laundry in unit. NoFee!



Photos are of the actual unit apartment does not come furnished



This apartment can be

rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security

deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino. Save

upfront cash with #Rhino.



Apartment Details

- Hardwood Floors

- Stainless steel Appliances

- Stone Countertops

- Zebra Wood Cabinetry

- In Unit Washer & Dryer

- Porcelain Tile Baths

Beautiful Natural Hardwood Floors

Stunning Kitchen with SS Appliances Microwave Dishwasher Granite!

Spacious rooms fit Queen or King with a large Closets

11' ft ceilings Tall windows with tons of natural sunlight!

Built-in Surround Sound Speaker system

Rooftop Deck with Grill

Storage included

Central A/C

Modern Decor throughout the building

Exposed Brick



Amenities:

- Roof Deck with Gas BBQ

- Storage Lockers



Close to the 2,3A,B,C,D Trains at 125th, and THE NEW WHOLE FOODS @ 125th!!!

Red Rooster, Chez Lucien, Corner Social, Starbucks. M60 Bus to Laguardia. Shopping, cafes, restaurants, bars, and more..!!