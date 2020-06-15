All apartments in New York
2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2248 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2248 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
3 bed 1 bath with Laundry in unit. NoFee!

Photos are of the actual unit apartment does not come furnished

This apartment can be
rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security
deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino. Save
upfront cash with #Rhino.

Apartment Details
- Hardwood Floors
- Stainless steel Appliances
- Stone Countertops
- Zebra Wood Cabinetry
- In Unit Washer & Dryer
- Porcelain Tile Baths
Beautiful Natural Hardwood Floors
Stunning Kitchen with SS Appliances Microwave Dishwasher Granite!
Spacious rooms fit Queen or King with a large Closets
11' ft ceilings Tall windows with tons of natural sunlight!
Built-in Surround Sound Speaker system
Rooftop Deck with Grill
Storage included
Central A/C
Modern Decor throughout the building
Exposed Brick

Amenities:
- Roof Deck with Gas BBQ
- Storage Lockers

Close to the 2,3A,B,C,D Trains at 125th, and THE NEW WHOLE FOODS @ 125th!!!
Red Rooster, Chez Lucien, Corner Social, Starbucks. M60 Bus to Laguardia. Shopping, cafes, restaurants, bars, and more..!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
