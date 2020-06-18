223 E 30TH ST

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Located on a quiet street in the middle of the East Side between Murray Hill and Gramercy Park, this place is convenient to all. This apartment building is only 1 block from NYU Medical Center and is close to all restaurants, shops and public transportation.



This elevator building features oak floors, AC, closed circuit TV security system, high-speed Internet access, a fully equipped laundry room, and an on-site garage. Many apartments have city and or river views. All apartments have new kitchens with granite floors and countertops and new marble bathrooms with granite banjo countertops and oversized medicine cabinet.



I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.