Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

223 E 30TH ST

223 East 30th Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

223 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located on a quiet street in the middle of the East Side between Murray Hill and Gramercy Park, this place is convenient to all. This apartment building is only 1 block from NYU Medical Center and is close to all restaurants, shops and public transportation.

This elevator building features oak floors, AC, closed circuit TV security system, high-speed Internet access, a fully equipped laundry room, and an on-site garage. Many apartments have city and or river views. All apartments have new kitchens with granite floors and countertops and new marble bathrooms with granite banjo countertops and oversized medicine cabinet.

I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 E 30TH ST have any available units?
223 E 30TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 E 30TH ST have?
Some of 223 E 30TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 E 30TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
223 E 30TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 E 30TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 223 E 30TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 223 E 30TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 223 E 30TH ST does offer parking.
Does 223 E 30TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 E 30TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 E 30TH ST have a pool?
No, 223 E 30TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 223 E 30TH ST have accessible units?
No, 223 E 30TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 223 E 30TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 E 30TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
