Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

220 Central Park South

220 Central Park South · (917) 621-7815 ext. 4920
Location

220 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 55-B · Avail. now

$70,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
Exclusive Listing Agent Details:

Upon entering, you will immediately understand 220 Central Park South is the most coveted and significant Masterpiece Condominium New York has today. Residence 55B is no exception; perched high above the city with sweeping, grand and iconic views to the North of Central Park and to the direct East and West offering views of the Hudson and beyond. 55B is a half floor corner Three bedroom, Three bathroom, One Powder Room, with private laundry room, and private storage room. With dramatic and uncompromising scale of 10ft ceilings, over 3200 square feet, over 36 feet of runway Central Park views from the grand salon, the perfect gallery entrance, voluminous bedrooms, chef's kitchen, timeless profiles throughout, solid core oak doors, chevron oak flooring and enormous windows, all create the perfect canvas of bespoke, timeless architectural elements paired with contemporary finishes with every square inch executed in the highest and finest level of craftsmanship. Thierry Despont has masterfully brought the romance of a perfect luxurious Residence to life while sitting beautifully along Central Park. Discover. Adore. Acquire.

In the Words of the Developer:

"220 Central Park South is the preeminent new address in New York, situated directly on Central Park. Developed by Vornado Realty Trust, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and The Office of Thierry W. Despont. 220 Central Park South accommodates contemporary lifestyles in an architectural setting inspired by the historic residences of New York. Clad in rich Alabama Silver Shadow limestone and featuring Robert A.M. Stern Architects signature interpretation of classical pre-war design, the building is a timeless addition to Manhattan's storied skyline. It is one of the very few buildings that, with generous height and precise location, afford their residents sweeping vistas of Central Park's full expanse encompassing its South-to-North length of two and a half miles and over eight hundred acres. Magnificent views of the park from every residence; a unique architectural composition featuring an intimate 18-story Villa and 79-story Tower both accessible from a secured off-street motor court with its arbor of mature trees; comprehensive lifestyle enhancements including private dining rooms and entertaining spaces, and an expansive athletic club and spa: all combine to create this new landmark in New York living."

Significant Details

3211 sf ft | 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 1 Powder Room | Laundry Room with Private Service Entrance

Half Floor | North East Corner

World Renowned Architect | Robert A.M. Stern

World Renowned Designer | Thierry Despont

Concierge | 5~Star Unprecedented White Glove Service

Double Height Lobby | Gated Private Indoor Motor Reception with Private Parking

Ultra Private and Secure

30,000 sf ft Amenities

Indoor Pool | Athletic Club and Spa | State of the Art Gym

Exquisite Private Restaurant, Bar and Roof Garden

Private Theater

Private Storage Available with the Residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Central Park South have any available units?
220 Central Park South has a unit available for $70,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Central Park South have?
Some of 220 Central Park South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
220 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 220 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 Central Park South offer parking?
Yes, 220 Central Park South does offer parking.
Does 220 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Central Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Central Park South have a pool?
Yes, 220 Central Park South has a pool.
Does 220 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 220 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
