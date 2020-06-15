Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub lobby media room

Upon entering, you will immediately understand 220 Central Park South is the most coveted and significant Masterpiece Condominium New York has today. Residence 55B is no exception; perched high above the city with sweeping, grand and iconic views to the North of Central Park and to the direct East and West offering views of the Hudson and beyond. 55B is a half floor corner Three bedroom, Three bathroom, One Powder Room, with private laundry room, and private storage room. With dramatic and uncompromising scale of 10ft ceilings, over 3200 square feet, over 36 feet of runway Central Park views from the grand salon, the perfect gallery entrance, voluminous bedrooms, chef's kitchen, timeless profiles throughout, solid core oak doors, chevron oak flooring and enormous windows, all create the perfect canvas of bespoke, timeless architectural elements paired with contemporary finishes with every square inch executed in the highest and finest level of craftsmanship. Thierry Despont has masterfully brought the romance of a perfect luxurious Residence to life while sitting beautifully along Central Park. Discover. Adore. Acquire.



In the Words of the Developer:



"220 Central Park South is the preeminent new address in New York, situated directly on Central Park. Developed by Vornado Realty Trust, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and The Office of Thierry W. Despont. 220 Central Park South accommodates contemporary lifestyles in an architectural setting inspired by the historic residences of New York. Clad in rich Alabama Silver Shadow limestone and featuring Robert A.M. Stern Architects signature interpretation of classical pre-war design, the building is a timeless addition to Manhattan's storied skyline. It is one of the very few buildings that, with generous height and precise location, afford their residents sweeping vistas of Central Park's full expanse encompassing its South-to-North length of two and a half miles and over eight hundred acres. Magnificent views of the park from every residence; a unique architectural composition featuring an intimate 18-story Villa and 79-story Tower both accessible from a secured off-street motor court with its arbor of mature trees; comprehensive lifestyle enhancements including private dining rooms and entertaining spaces, and an expansive athletic club and spa: all combine to create this new landmark in New York living."



Significant Details



3211 sf ft | 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 1 Powder Room | Laundry Room with Private Service Entrance



Half Floor | North East Corner



World Renowned Architect | Robert A.M. Stern



World Renowned Designer | Thierry Despont



Concierge | 5~Star Unprecedented White Glove Service



Double Height Lobby | Gated Private Indoor Motor Reception with Private Parking



Ultra Private and Secure



30,000 sf ft Amenities



Indoor Pool | Athletic Club and Spa | State of the Art Gym



Exquisite Private Restaurant, Bar and Roof Garden



Private Theater



Private Storage Available with the Residence