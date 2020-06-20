All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

219 East 11th Street

219 East 11th Street · (347) 415-8706
Location

219 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The moment you step foot in the door, you will feel at home. Featuring two floors of luxury living with two large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a laundry room, and a huge private backyard. Encompassing two floors of a charming and well maintained East Village townhome, this large duplex apartment features all the modern comforts you expect including central heat and air, closets in every room plus extra storage space, an in-unit washer & dryer, and multiple bathrooms.Enter through a private garden level entrance into the double door vestibule with a coat closet and mud room. Step through into the large and open kitchen that has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a huge breakfast bar, and plenty of space to move around while you cook your favorite meal. A large dining room has space for a table that seats at least 6, and flows perfectly into the massive living room that features an entire wall of windows that gazes out into your own private garden. Lush with greenery, this immense backyard is yours alone to enjoy all year round. A half bathroom and a laundry room with a washer & dryer are also located on this level.Upstairs, the extra large master bedroom is located on the back of the home. Welcoming in soft North Eastern sunshine and overlooking the lovely garden, this bedroom has space for a King sized bed plus extra furniture, its own large closet and an en suite bathroom with deep soaking tub/shower combo. The second bedroom has sunny South Western exposure, its own closet and has space for a Queen sized bed plus a desk so it could double as a guest room/home office. A second full bathroom is in the hallway, with a deep soaking tub/shower combo.Offered furnished or unfurnished, this peaceful home is move-in ready and available immediately! Close to NYU, Union Square, the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R & L trains, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and all the shops, cafes, restaurants and parks the East Village has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 East 11th Street have any available units?
219 East 11th Street has a unit available for $6,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 East 11th Street have?
Some of 219 East 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 219 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 219 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 East 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 219 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 219 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 East 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
