219 East 11th Street

The moment you step foot in the door, you will feel at home. Featuring two floors of luxury living with two large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a laundry room, and a huge private backyard. Encompassing two floors of a charming and well maintained East Village townhome, this large duplex apartment features all the modern comforts you expect including central heat and air, closets in every room plus extra storage space, an in-unit washer & dryer, and multiple bathrooms.Enter through a private garden level entrance into the double door vestibule with a coat closet and mud room. Step through into the large and open kitchen that has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a huge breakfast bar, and plenty of space to move around while you cook your favorite meal. A large dining room has space for a table that seats at least 6, and flows perfectly into the massive living room that features an entire wall of windows that gazes out into your own private garden. Lush with greenery, this immense backyard is yours alone to enjoy all year round. A half bathroom and a laundry room with a washer & dryer are also located on this level.Upstairs, the extra large master bedroom is located on the back of the home. Welcoming in soft North Eastern sunshine and overlooking the lovely garden, this bedroom has space for a King sized bed plus extra furniture, its own large closet and an en suite bathroom with deep soaking tub/shower combo. The second bedroom has sunny South Western exposure, its own closet and has space for a Queen sized bed plus a desk so it could double as a guest room/home office. A second full bathroom is in the hallway, with a deep soaking tub/shower combo.Offered furnished or unfurnished, this peaceful home is move-in ready and available immediately! Close to NYU, Union Square, the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R & L trains, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and all the shops, cafes, restaurants and parks the East Village has to offer.