All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 East 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 East 35th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

211 East 35th Street

211 East 35th Street · (845) 220-7908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
**SUPER LOW FEE!!**Come and take a tour of this spacious 1 bed unit! This apartment features a HUGE king sized bedroom, marble bath, updated kitchen with dishwasher, deep closets with overhead storage, and a living room space that is great for entertaining guests or spending a night in!***Right in the heart of Murray Hill, this quiet building has a doorman, elevator, live in super, and laundry. Located near the 6 line for easy access to the city. Plenty of restaurants, bars, shops to keep you entertained!!******FOR EXCLUSIVE ACCESS CONTACT BETHANY 24/7!!**(845)220-7908Bethany@mrgnyc.com mrgnyc402135

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 East 35th Street have any available units?
211 East 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 East 35th Street have?
Some of 211 East 35th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 East 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 East 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 211 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 East 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 211 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 East 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 East 35th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity