211 East 35th Street

**SUPER LOW FEE!!**Come and take a tour of this spacious 1 bed unit! This apartment features a HUGE king sized bedroom, marble bath, updated kitchen with dishwasher, deep closets with overhead storage, and a living room space that is great for entertaining guests or spending a night in!***Right in the heart of Murray Hill, this quiet building has a doorman, elevator, live in super, and laundry. Located near the 6 line for easy access to the city. Plenty of restaurants, bars, shops to keep you entertained!!******FOR EXCLUSIVE ACCESS CONTACT BETHANY 24/7!!**(845)220-7908Bethany@mrgnyc.com mrgnyc402135