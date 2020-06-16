206 East 124th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

New Construction sunny 725sf 2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment for rent beginning July 1, 2020. Fully equipped windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, WASHER/DRYER(!), and new hardwood floor/marble floor. Expansive living room with dining area, High ceilings, decorative fireplace, and many windows surrounding this corner apartment - TONS of natural light, with really great ambiance! Option of 1-year or 2-year lease. Heat and hot water included in the rent.



NEIGHBORHOOD: Come check out up-and-coming El Barrio with close vicinity to Upper East Side, Central Park. Located 1 block from 4,5, 6 express and local trains, 1 block from many buses and M60 to LGA, and 2 blocks from Metro-North. Big grocery stores, post office, police office, fire station, public library, and others are all conveniently located within 2-3 blocks. Walking distance to Marcus Garvey Park and East River Esplanade, and many restaurants.,Two-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 724 sq. ft. functioning fireplace, washer/dryer, and dishwasher will not last long. Apartment Features hardwood floor, large windows, 9' ft ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with SS appliances and granite top counters, lots of storage space. One block away from 125th and Lexington stop on the 4/5/6 line (which is three stops to Grand Central), three blocks from Metro North, and a few blocks from the RFK/Triboro Bridge very convenient for a commute. A short walk away is both Marcus Garvey Park

and the East River Esplanade. About 10 blocks away to the East Rivers shopping mall (with, e.g., Costco and Target).