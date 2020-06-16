All apartments in New York
206 East 124th Street
206 East 124th Street

206 East 124th Street · (917) 517-6410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 East 124th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction sunny 725sf 2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment for rent beginning July 1, 2020. Fully equipped windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, WASHER/DRYER(!), and new hardwood floor/marble floor. Expansive living room with dining area, High ceilings, decorative fireplace, and many windows surrounding this corner apartment - TONS of natural light, with really great ambiance! Option of 1-year or 2-year lease. Heat and hot water included in the rent.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Come check out up-and-coming El Barrio with close vicinity to Upper East Side, Central Park. Located 1 block from 4,5, 6 express and local trains, 1 block from many buses and M60 to LGA, and 2 blocks from Metro-North. Big grocery stores, post office, police office, fire station, public library, and others are all conveniently located within 2-3 blocks. Walking distance to Marcus Garvey Park and East River Esplanade, and many restaurants.,Two-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 724 sq. ft. functioning fireplace, washer/dryer, and dishwasher will not last long. Apartment Features hardwood floor, large windows, 9' ft ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with SS appliances and granite top counters, lots of storage space. One block away from 125th and Lexington stop on the 4/5/6 line (which is three stops to Grand Central), three blocks from Metro North, and a few blocks from the RFK/Triboro Bridge very convenient for a commute. A short walk away is both Marcus Garvey Park
and the East River Esplanade. About 10 blocks away to the East Rivers shopping mall (with, e.g., Costco and Target).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 East 124th Street have any available units?
206 East 124th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 East 124th Street have?
Some of 206 East 124th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 East 124th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 East 124th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East 124th Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 East 124th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 206 East 124th Street offer parking?
No, 206 East 124th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 East 124th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 East 124th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East 124th Street have a pool?
No, 206 East 124th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 East 124th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 East 124th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East 124th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 East 124th Street has units with dishwashers.
