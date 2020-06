205 West 54th Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated elevator concierge doorman bike storage

*****WELCOME TO MIDTOWN WEST***** THE AREA WEST OF 5TH AVENUE ACROSS TO THE HUDSON RIVER! NEIGHBORHOODS INCLUDING CHELSEA, HUDSON YARDS, CLINTON, HELL'S KITCHEN, FASHION DISTRICT, GARMENT DISTRICT, AND THEATER DISTRICT. 24 HOUR DOORMAN & CONCIERGE IN PRIME MIDTOWN WEST LOCATION, 54TH & BROADWAY!!!LARGE 1 BEDROOM WITH NEW RENOVATED KITCHEN, ABUNDANT CLOSET SPACE.NOT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR? FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME WITH ANY SPECIAL REQUESTS. I'LL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO FURTHER ASSIST YOU IN YOUR SEARCH. caliber1504639