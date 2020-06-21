All apartments in New York
Find more places like 203 East 121st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
203 East 121st Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:07 AM

203 East 121st Street

203 East 121st Street · (917) 971-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 East 121st Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Corner Sunny one bedroom in Modern Bldg with Balcony. This apartment features modern finishes and a balcony that beautifully balances the open views. Welcome to CL Tower, a luxury new 60 unit rental building that offers the best of city living. CL Tower boasts an assortment of unique studio and one bedroom with open layouts and outdoor space in most units. Amenities including a laundry room, resident's lounge , gym, and beautiful roof deck complement the building. The building is conveniently located just steps from the nearest supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, and train, bus service, and the Metro North are all easily accessible.No Dogs Please.PICTURES ARE OF MODEL UNIT. PLEASE SEE FLOOR PLAN FOR LAYOUT ASHE54595

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 East 121st Street have any available units?
203 East 121st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 East 121st Street have?
Some of 203 East 121st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 East 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 East 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 East 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 East 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 East 121st Street offer parking?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 East 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 East 121st Street have a pool?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 East 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 East 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 East 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 203 East 121st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity