203 East 121st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony gym elevator clubhouse bike storage

Corner Sunny one bedroom in Modern Bldg with Balcony. This apartment features modern finishes and a balcony that beautifully balances the open views. Welcome to CL Tower, a luxury new 60 unit rental building that offers the best of city living. CL Tower boasts an assortment of unique studio and one bedroom with open layouts and outdoor space in most units. Amenities including a laundry room, resident's lounge , gym, and beautiful roof deck complement the building. The building is conveniently located just steps from the nearest supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, and train, bus service, and the Metro North are all easily accessible.No Dogs Please.PICTURES ARE OF MODEL UNIT. PLEASE SEE FLOOR PLAN FOR LAYOUT ASHE54595