200 Chambers Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

200 Chambers Street

200 Chambers Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-B · Avail. now

$7,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Excellent Layout, Split 2 Bedroom facing West (Park and Water views).

Apartment features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer. Luxury kitchen includes appliances from Sub Zero, Viking and Bosch.

200 Chambers is a full service Tribeca building with amenities including a fitness center, residents' lounge, courtyard garden, pool and children's playroom. Whole Foods, Barnes and Noble and top restaurants such as Marc Forgiorne, Locanda Verde, Tribeca Grill and Shake Shack are just steps away.

No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Chambers Street have any available units?
200 Chambers Street has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Chambers Street have?
Some of 200 Chambers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 Chambers Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 Chambers Street offers parking.
Does 200 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Chambers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Chambers Street have a pool?
Yes, 200 Chambers Street has a pool.
Does 200 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
