200 Chambers Street

Excellent Layout, Split 2 Bedroom facing West (Park and Water views).



Apartment features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer. Luxury kitchen includes appliances from Sub Zero, Viking and Bosch.



200 Chambers is a full service Tribeca building with amenities including a fitness center, residents' lounge, courtyard garden, pool and children's playroom. Whole Foods, Barnes and Noble and top restaurants such as Marc Forgiorne, Locanda Verde, Tribeca Grill and Shake Shack are just steps away.



No Pets.