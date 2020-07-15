172 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Location location location!!!



Set in the most fabulous and central area of NYC right off Fifth Avenue in an ELEVATOR building, this studio is bright and features a newly renovated bathroom, a MASSIVE walk in California closet, and hardwood floors. Located in a well maintained elevator building with a live-in super.



Net effective price listed.One month free on a 13 month lease. Gross price is $2700.



Ready for Immediate Move In.



Accessible to the N,R,F,M,6,1 trains