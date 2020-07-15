All apartments in New York
172 Fifth Avenue

172 5th Avenue · (978) 337-6056
Location

172 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$2,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Location location location!!!

Set in the most fabulous and central area of NYC right off Fifth Avenue in an ELEVATOR building, this studio is bright and features a newly renovated bathroom, a MASSIVE walk in California closet, and hardwood floors. Located in a well maintained elevator building with a live-in super.

Set in the most fabulous and central area of NYC right off Fifth Avenue, this studio is bright and beautifully renovated. Features include the most amazing huge custom walk in closet, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. Located in a well maintained elevator building with a live-in super.

Net effective price listed.One month free on a 13 month lease. Gross price is $2700.

Ready for Immediate Move In.

Accessible to the N,R,F,M,6,1 trains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
172 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 172 Fifth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
172 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 172 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 172 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 172 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 172 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 172 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 172 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 172 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
