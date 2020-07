Amenities

Fabulous 1 bdrm in the center of Chelsea, just steps from the west village, meatpacking district and union square. This gorgeous 1 bdrm boasts 11' ceilings, oak plank floors, gourmet condo quality kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, with caesterstone counter tops, tiled with with skylight, deco fireplace, walk in closet, gorgeous views, flooded in sunshine with western exposure. Easy approval process. Call for private showings