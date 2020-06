Amenities

Amazing one bedroom in West Village - Property Id: 247436



No fee and one month free!



This beautiful apartment has been recently gut renovated and features some great finishes. There are bleached oak floor that run throughout the apartment as well as beautiful exposed brick walls. In the kitchen you will find custom built cabinetry as well as marble counter tops. All the appliances are stainless steel including dishwasher. The unit has its own washer/dryer. The entire building has been gut renovated which is noticeable from the second you walk into this bright and clean property.

No Dogs Allowed



