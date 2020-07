Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH, SUPPER BRIGHT, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, CENTRAL A/C. HIGH CELLING & SEPARATE 2 BEDROOMS THAT CAN FIT A QUEEN SIZE BEDS AND A DRESSER, VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM,KITCHEN WITH S.S APPLIANCES THAT CAN FIT A NICE SIZE TABLE. ALL THIS IN PRIME LOCATION- LEXINGTON AVE, VERY CLOSE TO THE CENTRAL PARK & 6 TRAIN ON 103 STREET AND LEXINGTON. LIVE IN SUPER AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN.* OPTIONAL TO ADD PRIVATE A ROOFTOP DECK FOR ADDITIONAL COST.