1582 York Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new renovated one bedroom duplex with private balcony. The apt has recessed lighting and wood floors. The first floor includes a separate kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. It also has a large dining area with a deep closet with double storage. The bedroom has two windows with eastern exposure. The bedroom has plenty of light, a closet with extra storage, and it's own personal bathroom. The bathroom has a bathtub, shower, new mirror cabinets with storage and lights above. There are wide wood steps that bring you to the second floor which has another half bathroom and private terrace. The private terrace has Eastern exposure with plenty of room for a table and chairs. The second floor also has a living area and wide hallway. The apt includes central heat and air conditioning.



Laundry in the building. Close to the Q, 4,5,6 trains.