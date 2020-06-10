All apartments in New York
1582 York Avenue

1582 York Avenue · (646) 684-9394
Location

1582 York Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$2,825

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new renovated one bedroom duplex with private balcony. The apt has recessed lighting and wood floors. The first floor includes a separate kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances. It also has a large dining area with a deep closet with double storage. The bedroom has two windows with eastern exposure. The bedroom has plenty of light, a closet with extra storage, and it's own personal bathroom. The bathroom has a bathtub, shower, new mirror cabinets with storage and lights above. There are wide wood steps that bring you to the second floor which has another half bathroom and private terrace. The private terrace has Eastern exposure with plenty of room for a table and chairs. The second floor also has a living area and wide hallway. The apt includes central heat and air conditioning.

Laundry in the building. Close to the Q, 4,5,6 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1582 York Avenue have any available units?
1582 York Avenue has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1582 York Avenue have?
Some of 1582 York Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1582 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1582 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1582 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1582 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1582 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1582 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1582 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1582 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1582 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1582 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1582 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1582 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1582 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1582 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
