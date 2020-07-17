155 Franklin Street

Amenities

Rarely available and absolutely stunning, this prewar corner loft, located in The Celebrated Sugarloaf Condominium captures the true spirit and essence of historic Tribeca. This charming, yet spacious 2438 square foot three bedroom loft features an open living / dining room, eleven loft sized corner windows with stunning southern and eastern exposures allowing the sunlight to pour in all day long. There is a chef's kitchen, with six burner Viking range, Subzero fridge and over sized breakfast bar that is open to the living and dining room. The spacious master bedroom suite features a remodeled marble bath with separate shower, his and her sinks and an over sized walk-in closet. There are two additional guest bedrooms a second full bath, separate powder room, washer/ dryer and incredible storage throughout. This loft has been meticulously restored and features beautiful wood beamed ceilings, exposed red brick walls and original cast iron columns. The Sugarloaf is a boutique elevator building, with only 10 condominium units and is located in the heart of Tribeca, on cobble stoned Franklin Street. Surrounded by great restaurants such as The Harrison, Scalini Fideli and Walker's to name a few of my favorites, the new Whole Food's, the recently remodeled Pier 25 and of course the beautiful west side river esplanade For more information, or to arrange a meeting: Please email, or call today.**Fully Furnished Pics and Video are Available upon request**