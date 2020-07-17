All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

155 Franklin Street

155 Franklin Street · (917) 605-7777
Location

155 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2S · Avail. now

$17,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Rarely available and absolutely stunning, this prewar corner loft, located in The Celebrated Sugarloaf Condominium captures the true spirit and essence of historic Tribeca. This charming, yet spacious 2438 square foot three bedroom loft features an open living / dining room, eleven loft sized corner windows with stunning southern and eastern exposures allowing the sunlight to pour in all day long. There is a chef's kitchen, with six burner Viking range, Subzero fridge and over sized breakfast bar that is open to the living and dining room. The spacious master bedroom suite features a remodeled marble bath with separate shower, his and her sinks and an over sized walk-in closet. There are two additional guest bedrooms a second full bath, separate powder room, washer/ dryer and incredible storage throughout. This loft has been meticulously restored and features beautiful wood beamed ceilings, exposed red brick walls and original cast iron columns. The Sugarloaf is a boutique elevator building, with only 10 condominium units and is located in the heart of Tribeca, on cobble stoned Franklin Street. Surrounded by great restaurants such as The Harrison, Scalini Fideli and Walker's to name a few of my favorites, the new Whole Food's, the recently remodeled Pier 25 and of course the beautiful west side river esplanade For more information, or to arrange a meeting: Please email, or call today.**Fully Furnished Pics and Video are Available upon request**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Franklin Street have any available units?
155 Franklin Street has a unit available for $17,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Franklin Street have?
Some of 155 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 155 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 155 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 155 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
