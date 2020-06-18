All apartments in New York
151 East 3rd Street

151 East 3rd Street · (646) 270-8457
Location

151 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
2 BED, ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY, TENANT PATIO, PETS OK, PRIME EAST VILLAGE

Prime East Village - 2 bed - Elevator - Tenant Patio - Laundry
To schedule viewings - contact Lina - Showing NOW

- $3,400
- May 1
- PRIME East Village location (3rd & A)
- True 2 Bedroom
- Elevator
- Laundry on every floor
- Hardwood floors
- Southern Exposure w/Tons of light
- Furnished Tenant Patio
- Pet Friendly
- Easy application process
- Close to trains, buses and Citibike
- Close to Pharmacy and Grocery Store
- PRIME East Village location near all nightlife
*1 Year lease (no short term leases)
*Guarantors can be out of state and are not necessary if applicants have an income of 40x the rent.
*Please note that some images shown are not of exact unit but are sample photos of similar units
5 blocks from Tompkins Square Park, which has a Greenmarket on the weekends, seasonal events, basketball court, Citibike, a dog park, and GrowNYC also hosts clothing collection and food scrap composting here. Other nearby parks include the East River Park and Hamilton Recreation Center. At East River Park you can take advantage of the beautiful river views, bike path, running track, barbecuing areas, soccer field, tennis court, baseball field, and basketball court. Hamilton Recreation Center is equipped with an outdoor Olympic-sized pool, basketball and handball courts, playground, fitness center, billiards, and Wi-Fi-hot spots.

Walk, ride, or cruise your way to school or work. Plenty of transportation options with nearby Citibike and a 24/hr Duane Reade Pharmacy and convenient store.
This building has the unique style of the artistic East Village with it's zig-zag exterior brick design and an entrance adorned with mosaic tile from the famous local artist Jim Power.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

