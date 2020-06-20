All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

150 West 55th Street

150 West 55th Street · (212) 906-9346
Location

150 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10105
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9F · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
fire pit
bike storage
lobby
media room
In a Jazz Age building known for its famous artistic residents and guests, this overly spacious 4 room/2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is filled with pre-war charm and character. Beautiful details start from the moment you enter the front door, through the gracious entry gallery and continue into the elegant Living Room facing south with high 9.5' beamed ceilings, original restored plaster moldings, and beautiful oak plank floors throughout. Double doors lead into the large Formal Dining Room or 2nd Bedroom. The luxurious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet also faces south and shares the windowed bath. The Kitchen with stainless steel appliances is also windowed. Perfect for entertaining, there is also a half bath off the kitchen. Besides the many closets in the apartment, there is a separate storage unit in the basement. Pets on a case by case basis.

Built and designed in 1922 by Larsen Shein Ginsberg Snyder, 150 West 55th St. was converted to a cooperative in 1984. This intimate prewar 9 story building features has 46 units. It is pet-friendly with a 24-hour doorman, full-time superintendent, laundry, beautiful lobby, bicycle storage for a small yearly fee and landscaped courtyard patio with gas firepit. This Midtown West building is convenient to all public transportation, and cultural icons including Carnegie Hall, MoMa, City Center, Broadway Theaters, plus Time Warner, Whole Foods, fine dining, great shopping and Central Park.
Collect your own Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West 55th Street have any available units?
150 West 55th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West 55th Street have?
Some of 150 West 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 West 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 West 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 150 West 55th Street offer parking?
No, 150 West 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 West 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 West 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West 55th Street have a pool?
No, 150 West 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 West 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 West 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 West 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
