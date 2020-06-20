150 West 55th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets doorman

In a Jazz Age building known for its famous artistic residents and guests, this overly spacious 4 room/2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is filled with pre-war charm and character. Beautiful details start from the moment you enter the front door, through the gracious entry gallery and continue into the elegant Living Room facing south with high 9.5' beamed ceilings, original restored plaster moldings, and beautiful oak plank floors throughout. Double doors lead into the large Formal Dining Room or 2nd Bedroom. The luxurious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet also faces south and shares the windowed bath. The Kitchen with stainless steel appliances is also windowed. Perfect for entertaining, there is also a half bath off the kitchen. Besides the many closets in the apartment, there is a separate storage unit in the basement. Pets on a case by case basis.



Built and designed in 1922 by Larsen Shein Ginsberg Snyder, 150 West 55th St. was converted to a cooperative in 1984. This intimate prewar 9 story building features has 46 units. It is pet-friendly with a 24-hour doorman, full-time superintendent, laundry, beautiful lobby, bicycle storage for a small yearly fee and landscaped courtyard patio with gas firepit. This Midtown West building is convenient to all public transportation, and cultural icons including Carnegie Hall, MoMa, City Center, Broadway Theaters, plus Time Warner, Whole Foods, fine dining, great shopping and Central Park.

