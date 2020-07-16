Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry media room

Welcome to 150 Reade, a magnificent 6 story, newly renovated townhouse.



Defining elegance and sophistication, 150 Reade Street features 5 bedrooms, 6 full-bathrooms, 1 half-bathroom, an elevator, glass-railed staircases, ubiquitous Nublado marble stone flooring, terraces on almost every floor, and a finished roof deck with beautiful views of One World Trade Center, 56 Leonard, and surrounding landmarks. Equipped with a smart-home Crestron system and a geothermal heating and cooling, this home has it all.



Situated on a quiet, treelined block, 150 Reade begins with a graceful foyer, neighboring a mudroom and laundry room. As you open the foyer doors, you are immediately greeted by

a massive chefs kitchen equipped with top of the line appliances with plenty of room for seating and entertaining guests.



Glass tread stairs take you from the kitchen to the second floor formal dining room which which features a wet bar and an attached terrace for an indoor/outdoor flow. The adjacent living room features a wood-burning fireplace and 21-ft double-height ceilings, with double hight south facing windows the World Trade Center is a piece of art in your living room.



The third floor features a perfect guest bedroom with an ensuite bath and sliding windows to lead you on the outside terrace.



The entire fourth floor houses the picturesque master suite. With arched, city proof windows and two walls of custom closets, it is the perfect escape. Adjacent to the master suite, is an opulent, ensuite bathroom with a Jacuzzi bathtub, a separate shower, and a sleek, dual-sink vanity.



A pair of bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms take up the fifth floor while the sixth floor features a beautiful skylight and a bedroom/home office with an ensuite bathroom.



Finally, we get to the duplex roof deck. A manicured 21 25 planted terrace with is the perfect place for a dinner party with straight views of the world trade center. Walk up another flight of stairs on the deck, and sunbathe all day.



Lastly, the expansive, full-height basement features a large media room with a full bathroom, a walk-in storage closet, and a generously sized room perfect for a home gym/kids playroom.



Less than two blocks away from the A/C/E/1/2/3 subway lines, 150 Reade is your escape in the middle of it all.