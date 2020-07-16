All apartments in New York
150 Reade Street

150 Reade Street · (201) 956-8739
Location

150 Reade Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$34,950

5 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Welcome to 150 Reade, a magnificent 6 story, newly renovated townhouse.

Defining elegance and sophistication, 150 Reade Street features 5 bedrooms, 6 full-bathrooms, 1 half-bathroom, an elevator, glass-railed staircases, ubiquitous Nublado marble stone flooring, terraces on almost every floor, and a finished roof deck with beautiful views of One World Trade Center, 56 Leonard, and surrounding landmarks. Equipped with a smart-home Crestron system and a geothermal heating and cooling, this home has it all.

Situated on a quiet, treelined block, 150 Reade begins with a graceful foyer, neighboring a mudroom and laundry room. As you open the foyer doors, you are immediately greeted by
a massive chefs kitchen equipped with top of the line appliances with plenty of room for seating and entertaining guests.

Glass tread stairs take you from the kitchen to the second floor formal dining room which which features a wet bar and an attached terrace for an indoor/outdoor flow. The adjacent living room features a wood-burning fireplace and 21-ft double-height ceilings, with double hight south facing windows the World Trade Center is a piece of art in your living room.

The third floor features a perfect guest bedroom with an ensuite bath and sliding windows to lead you on the outside terrace.

The entire fourth floor houses the picturesque master suite. With arched, city proof windows and two walls of custom closets, it is the perfect escape. Adjacent to the master suite, is an opulent, ensuite bathroom with a Jacuzzi bathtub, a separate shower, and a sleek, dual-sink vanity.

A pair of bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms take up the fifth floor while the sixth floor features a beautiful skylight and a bedroom/home office with an ensuite bathroom.

Finally, we get to the duplex roof deck. A manicured 21 25 planted terrace with is the perfect place for a dinner party with straight views of the world trade center. Walk up another flight of stairs on the deck, and sunbathe all day.

Lastly, the expansive, full-height basement features a large media room with a full bathroom, a walk-in storage closet, and a generously sized room perfect for a home gym/kids playroom.

Less than two blocks away from the A/C/E/1/2/3 subway lines, 150 Reade is your escape in the middle of it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Reade Street have any available units?
150 Reade Street has a unit available for $34,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Reade Street have?
Some of 150 Reade Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Reade Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Reade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Reade Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 Reade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 Reade Street offer parking?
No, 150 Reade Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 Reade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Reade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Reade Street have a pool?
No, 150 Reade Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Reade Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Reade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Reade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Reade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
