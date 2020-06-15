All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:59 PM

135 West 14th Street

Location

135 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-10 · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
hot tub
PEACEFUL PENTHOUSE SANCTUARY. No Green Thumb Required. You and your plants will thrive in this private sanctuary at the top of an intimate boutique condominium building. 1846 square foot two bedroom, two bath duplex penthouse with direct elevator access to both floors plus a gorgeous architectural interior staircase. Beautiful sunlight and views from floor to ceiling windows and a massive skylight. Large balcony off the master bedroom and huge terrace on the upper floor accessed by glass doors off a lovely sunroom/den/guest room with wet bar. Astoundingly quiet. Features include chef s kitchen, high ceilings, wide plank Brazilian wood floors, gas fireplace, spa-like master bath with 6 foot porcelain soaking tub, washer/dryer, smart home systems for lighting and electronic shades (Lutron), climate control (Nest), and sound (Sonos) with built-in speakers throughout. Video doorman. Central location convenient to transportation and everything the Village, Chelsea, Meatpacking District and Union Square have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 West 14th Street have any available units?
135 West 14th Street has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 West 14th Street have?
Some of 135 West 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 135 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 West 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 135 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
