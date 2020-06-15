135 West 14th Street

Amenities

PEACEFUL PENTHOUSE SANCTUARY. No Green Thumb Required. You and your plants will thrive in this private sanctuary at the top of an intimate boutique condominium building. 1846 square foot two bedroom, two bath duplex penthouse with direct elevator access to both floors plus a gorgeous architectural interior staircase. Beautiful sunlight and views from floor to ceiling windows and a massive skylight. Large balcony off the master bedroom and huge terrace on the upper floor accessed by glass doors off a lovely sunroom/den/guest room with wet bar. Astoundingly quiet. Features include chef s kitchen, high ceilings, wide plank Brazilian wood floors, gas fireplace, spa-like master bath with 6 foot porcelain soaking tub, washer/dryer, smart home systems for lighting and electronic shades (Lutron), climate control (Nest), and sound (Sonos) with built-in speakers throughout. Video doorman. Central location convenient to transportation and everything the Village, Chelsea, Meatpacking District and Union Square have to offer.