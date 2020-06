Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE! You will have your own big terrace just in time for Summer! East 36th, Between Park And LexingtonBeautiful Historic Brownstone_Custom renovations make this spacious 1 bedroom really unique. Cozy home office area steps out to a very Large Terrace that is enjoyable year round. The bedroom space is more than enough for a Queen size bed with plenty of storage space; three closets. Everything is newly renovated. High Ceilings. Great light fixtures. Modern kitchen, shiny hardwood floors and pristine bath. There is also a huge pantry closet by the kitchen. And you can't beat the Great Location! Short distance to Grand Central and easy access to all trains. Get to work in minutest in midtown, and an easy commute to just about anywhere due to its central location.