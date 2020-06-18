124 Ludlow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar lobby

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



This 1 bedroom apartment with best renovations in the LES! Kitchen features Stainless Steel Range and Microwave, custom granite counter-tops, dishwasher in unit, wide plank oak floors, amazing custom lighting and exposed brick.



We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways This building features a distinctive redbrick facade. Updated common area and lobby.



Located in the heart of the LES and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. This apartment is under construction with a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new!! Pictures are a finished apartment in the similar finishes. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



We have over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.