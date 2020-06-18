All apartments in New York
Find more places like 124 Ludlow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
124 Ludlow Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

124 Ludlow Street

124 Ludlow Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

124 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
lobby
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

This 1 bedroom apartment with best renovations in the LES! Kitchen features Stainless Steel Range and Microwave, custom granite counter-tops, dishwasher in unit, wide plank oak floors, amazing custom lighting and exposed brick.

We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways This building features a distinctive redbrick facade. Updated common area and lobby.

Located in the heart of the LES and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. This apartment is under construction with a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new!! Pictures are a finished apartment in the similar finishes. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

We have over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Ludlow Street have any available units?
124 Ludlow Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Ludlow Street have?
Some of 124 Ludlow Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Ludlow Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Ludlow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Ludlow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Ludlow Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 Ludlow Street offer parking?
No, 124 Ludlow Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 Ludlow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Ludlow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Ludlow Street have a pool?
No, 124 Ludlow Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Ludlow Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Ludlow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Ludlow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Ludlow Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 124 Ludlow Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity