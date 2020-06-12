1025 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New York, NY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
$
Upper West Side
22 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,963
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Chelsea
37 Units Available
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,870
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Chelsea
29 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,705
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Theater District
65 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,969
1045 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Hell's Kitchen
34 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,197
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Morningside Heights
17 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,715
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Chelsea
38 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,125
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bowery
26 Units Available
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1094 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:43am
Flatiron District
19 Units Available
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,538
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
$
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
975 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 10 at 11:32am
Murray Hill
15 Units Available
House 39
225 East 39th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
AN ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION, SLEEK MODERN ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN, HIGH LEVEL OF SERVICE, RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, AND STUNNING VIEWS MAKE HOUSE39 A RENTAL RESIDENCE AHEAD OF THE CURVE
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated May 27 at 01:02pm
Financial District
13 Units Available
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,388
19 Dutch is more than a dramatic update to the classic skyline of lower Manhattan. It is a shimmering cultural jewel announcing the arrival of a new downtown.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10am
NoMad
9 Units Available
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,557
Chelsea Landmark is a collection of sophisticated rental apartments located at the intersection of NoMad, Flatiron, and Chelsea.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:01am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
The Lewis
411 W 35th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,249
The Lewis is perfectly outfitted in modern style with studio, one and two-bedroom residences. Exuding sophistication from every angle, each residence is complete with refined amenities and an elevated level of finish.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,400
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
East Village
4 Units Available
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
245 East 11th Street is located at 245 East 11th Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 245 East 11th Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
NoMad
29 Units Available
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,232
1158 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 05:56am
Greenwich Village
7 Units Available
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,795
Luxurious studio in West Village. Huge & newly renovated studio with stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood floors, tiled bath, custom large walk-in closet, Minutes away from Washington Square Park, Union Square and West Village.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 05:53am
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:25am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,394
874 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Chelsea
30 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,971
1057 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.

June 2020 New York Rent Report

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,135 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,543 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of New York throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    Rent growth in New York has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most other large cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New York.
    • While rents in New York remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most similar cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

