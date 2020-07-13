613 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:42am
$
23 Units Available
West Village
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,763
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,894
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
145 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,229
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
51 Units Available
Chelsea
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,760
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,925
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
47 Units Available
Chelsea
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,311
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,304
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,431
989 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Upper West Side
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
32 Units Available
Roosevelt Island
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,456
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,753
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,973
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
21 Units Available
Battery Park City
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,259
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,299
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Somerset
1365 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,387
2 Bedrooms
$4,762
3 Bedrooms
$8,154
The Somerset's elegant lobby and beautiful public spaces set the stage for luxury living. Like all Glenwood properties, it was built with an eye for the long term.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
10 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Andover
1675 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,854
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
Located in the quaint village of Gracie Point, The Andover boasts spacious apartments for the small or growing family. Large rooms encompass the one to three bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
21 Units Available
Upper West Side
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,465
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
4 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,237
3 Bedrooms
$9,533
4 Bedrooms
$12,742
Manhattan's first rental built with condominium quality finishes. Each floor has only four apartments that open to a common, exclusive foyer. Interesting layouts include sunken living rooms, large airy rooms and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,579
The bright, airy rooms of the Barclay, some with corner bays, offer great unobstructed west-side views of the city or panoramas of the Harlem and East Rivers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,954
The Brittany is home to some of the most incredible, panoramic views in NYC. Gaze at the sunrise over the Harlem River, East River or full view of the Triborough Bridge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
15 Units Available
Garment District
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,163
1 Bedroom
$3,268
2 Bedrooms
$4,803
Welcome home to elegance, warmth, superb services and amenities. Welcome home to a refreshing environment of luxurious living. Welcome home to Emerald Green.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Regent
45 West 60th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,497
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The Regent commands a prime location in the West Side, near Lincoln Center, the Time Warner Center, and Columbus Avenue. Like the Grand Tier, The Regent offers the height of luxury and sophistication--inside and out.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:42am
$
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,886
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,743
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 12:42pm
5 Units Available
Chelsea
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,850
1 Bedroom
$3,975
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
London Terrace Gardens is a classic pre-war building reimagined for modern life. From building-wide high-speed Internet access to a peaceful courtyard garden, residents enjoy the conveniences offered at London Terrace.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 11:28am
15 Units Available
Tribeca
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,450
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,450
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,350
913 sqft
Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:10am
8 Units Available
Financial District
21 West Street
21 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$3,655
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:06am
18 Units Available
Flatiron District
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$5,163
2 Bedrooms
$8,381
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 8 at 03:04am
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,950
1 Bedroom
$3,500
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Park Tower in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New York, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New York apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

